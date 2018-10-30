

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Regional police have arrested a fourth person in connection to the July 8 homicide of Shawn Yorke.

Yorke was found dead in his home on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener, having died as a result of a gunshot wound.

"We do believe, as we stated earlier in the investigation, we believe this was a targeted incident," said Cherri Greeno with the Waterloo Regional Police Service earlier in the case.

The Nova Scotia native called Kitchener his home, and was remembered by family and friends at a candle-lit vigil.

On Oct. 24, police arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener male, Mowafag Saboon, in connection to the homicide.

He faced about a dozen charges including first degree murder, robbery with a firearm and various drug-related offences.

The following day, Kenneth Morrison, 27 of Kitchener, was arrested in dramatic fashion on Albion Street in Kitchener.

Viewer video showed an armed police squad guiding Morrison out backwards with his hands in the air.

"I pretty much watched it all from my video camera, I was videotaping. They were yelling at the house, telling such and such to come out of the house," recounted Steve Burk.

Morrison faced charges of first degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Oct. 26, but his name was protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Oct. 29, a fourth person, also a youth protected under the act, turned himself in at the Kitchener police detachment.

Brenda Yorke, sister of Shawn, said she was expecting another arrest.

"I'm not shocked, no I'm not, definitely not shocked. I'm waiting for another person," she had said previously.

Police said in a press release that the fourth arrest was anticipated to be the last.

Three of the accused have appeared in court, with the fourth scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa and Krista Simpson.