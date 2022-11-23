Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school

Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim remains in an out-of-region hospital in critical condition.

Police say the stabbing happened in the area of Bernay Drive and St. Moritz Avenue in Waterloo sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday.

As of noon, police could not say if there is concern for public safety.

“At this point it’s difficult to say,” Staff Superintendent Eugene Fenton said. “We haven’t actually identified who the suspects are or the motivation for this incident. So at this point that will be part of the investigation we’ll be trying to determine throughout the day.”

Police have taped off a large portion of Edna Stabeler Public School’s parking lot and several officers are in the area looking to speak with witnesses.

Police investigate an overnight stabbing near Edna Stabeler Public School in Waterloo on Nov. 23, 2022. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Police say they were called around 4:50 a.m. when a teen showed up at a local hospital with stab wounds.

Investigators believe the victim was in the area with another male when they were confronted by a group of individuals and the boy was stabbed.

Police say a Good Samaritan drove the teen and his friend to Grand River Hospital before he was transferred out of region.

“You would never expect this from a neighbourhood like this,” said Emily Douglas who lives nearby. “I've lived here forever and it's always been a really nice neighbourhood. So to wake up to this news is shocking."

Both Edna Stabeler Public School and the YMCA child care centre are closed Wednesday. The public school board says student learning will continue from home and teachers will teach asynchronously.

“It’ really sad,” said another neighbour, Rustam Sajjad. “And especially when you hear about the youth.”

Edna Staebler PS (@ednastaeblerps) will be CLOSED today (November 23) due to police presence. The Edna Staebler YMCA Child Care Centre will also be closed.https://t.co/YeFlYMPdGE — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) November 23, 2022

Police say more information will be released later.