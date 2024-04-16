Teen hit by car then charged

Guelph police say a teenage girl was hit by a car before being handed a ticket Monday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., emergency services were called for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Victoria Road North and Eastview Road.

Police say a 17-year-old Guelph girl was taken to hospital to be treated for a minor head injury.

She has been charged with disobeying a don’t walk signal.