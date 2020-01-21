KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly approached by a man and propositioned in a sexual manner.

The incident happened on Monday at about 8:45 a.m. while the girl was walking on Pleasant Road.

The girl walked away quickly after being approached. Police say the man didn't follow her.

He's described as a white man with a darker complexion, about 40 years old and standing around five-foot-eight with a slender build.

He may have had facial hair and walked with a slight limp.

Police say the man was wearing black Adidas track pants with stripes down both legs, a black, bomber-style jacket and a black toque.

He had a red bandana over his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service.