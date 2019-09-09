Featured
Teen charged following Ezra Avenue couch fire
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 9:14PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been charged after a fire was set during an unsanctioned street party on Ezra Avenue this month.
Officers say a 17-year-old man was arrested Monday.
He has been charged with one count of arson, damage to property, and one count of mischief under $5,000.
Police say furniture was used to start the fire during a street party on Sept. 2.
The teen is expected to appear in court on Oct. 21.