

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been charged after a fire was set during an unsanctioned street party on Ezra Avenue this month.

Officers say a 17-year-old man was arrested Monday.

He has been charged with one count of arson, damage to property, and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Police say furniture was used to start the fire during a street party on Sept. 2.

The teen is expected to appear in court on Oct. 21.