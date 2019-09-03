An impromptu street party ended with a couch fire and police investigation.

About 1,000 people flocked to Ezra Avenue Monday night, the same Waterloo street known for its massive unsanctioned street parties on St. Patrick's Day.

Police say it all started around 10 p.m.

Students at Wilfrid Laurier University say it all happened pretty quickly.

"Probably within ten minutes. I mean we saw people walking from all angles," says fourth-year student Joe Diprospero.

The couch fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

But the school's administration says the repercussions go beyond any physical damage.

"This kind of behavior hurts the students themselves and the reputation of the institution where they attend," says David McMurray, Wilfrid Laurier vice-president of student affairs.

University officials say the task force is looking into unsanctioned parties and is presenting its report and recommendations to Waterloo city council next week.

Police say they are still investigating and there is no word yet on any charges.