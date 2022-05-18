Taxi driver stabbed in Downtown Guelph

A Guelph man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a taxi driver in the arm.

In a media release, Guelph police said it happened around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver told police he picked the man up in the city’s south end and drove him downtown as requested.

During the ride the man was “making bizarre comments,” police said.

When the cab came to a stop on Macdonell Street, the driver was stabbed in the upper arm with a small knife.

Police said the driver jumped out of the car, which rolled forward and collided with a bike rack, causing around $2,000 in damage.

The passenger ran away, but was located a short distance away and arrested.

Police said the driver sustained a small laceration, but did not seek medical treatment.

A 30-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault with a weapon and transportation fraud.