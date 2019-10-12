

Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - Police are investigating a large swastika that was spray painted on the side of a building in downtown Guelph.

Officials are calling it a hate crime.

The community came together to try and cover up the swastika with positive signs before the graffiti was washed away.

Police say it happened overnight on Oct. 10 near the parking lot on MacDonnell Street.

But when they were called the next day, the symbol had been covered up.

"The swastika was covered up with a number of notes and letters that said things like 'love and unity' and 'we're stronger together,'" says Guelph Police Staff Sgt. Steve Gill.

Police are still investigating who is responsible and are asking anyone with information to contact them.