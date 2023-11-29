SUV rollover in Woolwich leaves driver seriously hurt

One person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.

Waterloo regional police said they were called to Hemlock Hill Drive and Three Bridges Road around 7 a.m. for two separate crashes. At the time, the roads were snowy and ice-covered, they explained.

In one of the collisions, the driver lost control and their Ford SUV went off the road, rolling several times before coming to a stop in a field.

The 56-year-old man from York Region was airlifted to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

Police determined the SUV was stolen and the driver is now facing multiple charges in connection to the theft as well as an outstanding warrant.

In the other collision, the driver was not seriously hurt.

Police said the vehicle slid off the road and went into a ditch.

Roads were closed in the area for about four hours while police investigated.