KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • SUV rollover in Woolwich leaves driver seriously hurt

    A road closed sign is seen in a CTV file photo. (Scott Miller/CTV London) A road closed sign is seen in a CTV file photo. (Scott Miller/CTV London)

    One person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.

    Waterloo regional police said they were called to Hemlock Hill Drive and Three Bridges Road around 7 a.m. for two separate crashes. At the time, the roads were snowy and ice-covered, they explained.

    In one of the collisions, the driver lost control and their Ford SUV went off the road, rolling several times before coming to a stop in a field.

    The 56-year-old man from York Region was airlifted to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

    Police determined the SUV was stolen and the driver is now facing multiple charges in connection to the theft as well as an outstanding warrant.

    In the other collision, the driver was not seriously hurt.

    Police said the vehicle slid off the road and went into a ditch.

    Roads were closed in the area for about four hours while police investigated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News