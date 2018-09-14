

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’ve tracked down a driver whom they initially believed was acting suspiciously in Ayr.

On Wednesday, they received a report of a woman who had stopped her minivan on Nith River Way and spoke with a group of students.

Police spoke with the woman who said she had just dropped off her children at school. She claims she was driving slowly in the area because she was looking at homes for sale.

An officer then informed the school and student who made the initial report of the misunderstanding.

Police say there are no safety concerns in the neighbourhood.