

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Police are looking to speak to a suspicious person who arrived at a residence and said they were there to bathe the homeowner.

Norfolk County OPP determined that an unknown woman attended the address of an elderly homeowner in Simcoe on Saturday.

She knocked on the door and stated that she was there to bathe and shower the resident at the request of family members.

The homeowner did not allow her to enter the house.

Upon being denied entry, the woman left the residence on foot carrying a pair of slippers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.