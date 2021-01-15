Advertisement
Suspicious fire at bank causes $500K in damage: Woodstock police
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 4:30PM EST
Fire crews battle a blaze at a bank in Woodstock (Supplied: Woodstock fire department)
KITCHENER -- Woodstock police are investigating at suspicious fire that caused $500,000 in damage at a bank on Thursday night.
A passerby noticed flames through the window of the TD Bank on Dundas Street at around 10:45 p.m.
The fire was mostly contained to the ATM vestibule, officials say.
No one was inside the bank at the time.
The cause is under investigation.