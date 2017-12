CTV Kitchener





Two black men in their 20s are being sought by police in connection with a bank robbery in Kitchener.

The Scotiabank branch on Courtland Avenue East was robbed around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police say the men were “partially masked” when they entered the bank, and left the area in separate black Acura Integra vehicles with aftermarket exhausts and rear spoilers.

The search for the men left three nearby schools in hold and secure, including St. Mary’s High School, with students being kept in the building past the end of the school day.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.