Three Kitchener schools were put in hold and secure Thursday afternoon while police investigated a bank robbery.

Students were kept at Wilson Avenue Public School, Rockway Public School and St. Mary’s High School past dismissal time, however all hold and secures were lifted before 4 p.m.

Both the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board say the decision was made to keep students and staff safe.

UPDATE: The hold and secure at @rocwrdsb has been lifted - students are now being released. Thank you to our friends @WRPSToday for keeping our students and staff safe. — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) December 21, 2017

Police are still searching for two men suspected of robbing the Scotiabank on Courtland Avenue East near Block Line Road.

Officers in area of Courtland Avenue after receiving report of a bank robbery. Searching for two suspects. Please avoid area. — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) December 21, 2017

No further details have been released.