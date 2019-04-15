

CTV Kitchener





The City of Stratford says it's dealing with a cyber-attack.

Few details about the attack have been released.

“Resources have been deployed to address this, and appropriate risk management plans are being followed,” a release says in part.

According to the city’s website, the email system and online forums are currently not available.

Officials say they don't believe any personal information of the public has been accessed.

Anyone who needs to contact the city is asked to call or visit in person.

The police have been called to help investigate.