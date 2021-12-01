Suspect robs victim of car after crashing stolen vehicle in Brant County

Brant County -

What started as a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Highway 403 ended in a crash and second vehicle being stolen on Tuesday night.

Brant County OPP said they were responding to a stolen flat-bed trailer that was being pulled by a grey 2019 Ram pick-up truck and tried to stop it at about 6:45 p.m.

According to a press release, the truck and stolen trailer exited the highway, drove into Brantford and fled the area.

Police said the same truck with the stolen trailer were later involved in a crash with a car on Highway 403.

Investigators determined the suspect in the truck with the stolen trailer then forced their way into the car and drove from the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, wearing jeans.

The second stolen vehicle is a white 2013 Honda Civic two-door coupe with Ontario license plate CETC634.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or the stolen vehicles to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers.