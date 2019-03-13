

Just one day after a Scotiabank branch was robbed in Cambridge, another one was targeted in Guelph.

Police have confirmed that the branch on Kortright Road West was robbed at gunpoint at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two male suspects are described as black with slender builds and wearing dark clothing. Police say much of their faces were covered.

No injuries were reported, but police say that two people were taken to hospital as a precaution. A sign on the front door indicated that the branch was closed for the day due to an emergency.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a black four-door sedan.

This marks the fifth Scotiabank branch that has been robbed in the last month.

"The safety and security of our employees, customers and partners is a top priority for us," a spokesperson from Scotiabank said in an email statement. "As a bank we are making significant investments and advancements to our security program to address the ever changing threats of robbery. While we can't share specifics, we believe these measures will aid in robbery prevention."

The first in the stretch was a branch on King Street South in Waterloo, which was robbed was robbed with a weapon on Valentine's Day.

In the last week of February, two Scotiabank branches were robbed in Kitchener, one on Courtland Avenue East and the other on Doon Village Road.

Another Scotiabank branch was robbed on Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Waterloo regional police say they're not sure if the robberies in Kitchener and Cambridge are connected.