Regional police are investigating after a bank in Waterloo was robbed with a weapon.

Officers responded to the Scotiabank on King Street South on Valentine’s Day at around 2:15 p.m.

The male suspect walked into the bank with a weapon and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount before taking off.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police are trying to identify the person in the above photo in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.