

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener Scotiabank was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Regional police are investigating the incident, which happened around 11:30 a.m. on Doon Village Road South.

A witness who says he was inside the bank tells CTV that the robbery was at gunpoint.

“I was just coming in to exchange some American money to Canadian money and I got pinned down in the lobby with two guns pointed at my head by people that were robbing the bank,” he says.

Police said that two males brandished weapons in the robbery but did not confirm whether or not they had a gun.

The male suspects then reportedly fled in a dark vehicle.

On Wednesday afternoon, police provided photos of two people in the bank that they wanted to speak to in connection to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.