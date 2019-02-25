

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify the suspects in the provided images regarding a weekend bank robbery.

According to reports, the male suspects entered the Scotiabank on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener around 1 p.m on Saturday.

The men demanded money and were given an undisclosed amount before fleeing the area in a white, Volkswagen Jetta.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as in their early twenties and wearing jogging pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects, vehicle, or incident is being asked to contact police.