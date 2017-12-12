

Police have released more details about the man they believe to be responsible for an attempted abduction in St. Marys.

It happened on Station Street near Church Street, sometime between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Perth County OPP, a man driving a dark-coloured SUV offered a child a ride, then got out of his vehicle and placed his hands on the boy’s shoulders. The boy then ran away.

The man is described as being white and likely in his 40s with short, dark hair and a deep voice. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans.

Police say they have yet to determine the man’s intent, and want to talk to him to get a better understanding of what happened.