Suspect assaults driver, steals their vehicle, crashes, assaults another driver: police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:47PM EST
A Kitchener woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a person and stealing their vehicle.
Regional police responded to King Street North in Woolwich Township on Feb. 27 around 4:30 p.m.
The victim told police they were approached by a woman while pumping gas. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and fled in their vehicle.
Later, the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on Hergott Road in Wellesley. Police say the suspect then flagged down another vehicle and assaulted its driver.
On March 6, police announced that the suspect, a 29-year-old Kitchener female, had been arrested. Her name was not released.
She is facing several criminal charges, including robbery and assault.