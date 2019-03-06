

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a person and stealing their vehicle.

Regional police responded to King Street North in Woolwich Township on Feb. 27 around 4:30 p.m.

The victim told police they were approached by a woman while pumping gas. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and fled in their vehicle.

Later, the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on Hergott Road in Wellesley. Police say the suspect then flagged down another vehicle and assaulted its driver.

On March 6, police announced that the suspect, a 29-year-old Kitchener female, had been arrested. Her name was not released.

She is facing several criminal charges, including robbery and assault.