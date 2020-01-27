KITCHENER -- With Super Bowl LIV less than a week away, families around the continent are planning their game-day menus.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Florida, you can expect recipes inspired by all three cities on CTV News at Noon.

Check out the segments in the video player for some inspiration, then take a peek at some of the recipes linked below.

Cubano sandwich with citrus-spiced pork

Slow cooker Cuban-style shredded beef