Sudden death investigation in Waterloo
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 11:33AM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police van at the scene of a sudden death investigation in Waterloo. (July 31, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A sudden death investigation is underway in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police tell CTV News they're "treating the death as suspicious at this time" but that there's no threat to public safety.
They say there will be an increased police presence in the area of Wes Graham Way and Bearinger Road.
Anyone who may have information about the death is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.