Sudbury man charged with impaired driving following collision in Guelph

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
    A man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Guelph.

    At around 1:45 a.m. Monday, Guelph police were called to Woodlawn Road East for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

    Police say shortly after arriving on scene, officers saw one of the vehicles drive away.

    Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver is alleged to have had obvious signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested.

    The 62-year-old Sudbury man was charged with impaired driving and a related Highway Traffic Act offence.

    There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

