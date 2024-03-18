Sudbury man charged with impaired driving following collision in Guelph
A man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Guelph.
At around 1:45 a.m. Monday, Guelph police were called to Woodlawn Road East for a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Police say shortly after arriving on scene, officers saw one of the vehicles drive away.
Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver is alleged to have had obvious signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested.
The 62-year-old Sudbury man was charged with impaired driving and a related Highway Traffic Act offence.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.
