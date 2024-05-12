Arrest in alleged hate-motivated Waterloo assault

A Stratford man is charged with attacking a driver in Waterloo.

On Saturday, the man called a ride-hailing service for a pick up near King Street North and University Avenue East around 12:50 p.m.

When the vehicle arrived, Waterloo regional police said the man began arguing with the driver.

He then assaulted the driver and damaged part of the vehicle.

The man had left by the time police arrived but their investigation led them outside the region.

The 57-year-old Stratford man was then charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

Police believe it was a hate-motivated incident and say they are working with their Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit.