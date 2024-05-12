Arrest in alleged hate-motivated Waterloo assault
A Stratford man is charged with attacking a driver in Waterloo.
On Saturday, the man called a ride-hailing service for a pick up near King Street North and University Avenue East around 12:50 p.m.
When the vehicle arrived, Waterloo regional police said the man began arguing with the driver.
He then assaulted the driver and damaged part of the vehicle.
The man had left by the time police arrived but their investigation led them outside the region.
The 57-year-old Stratford man was then charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.
Police believe it was a hate-motivated incident and say they are working with their Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported
A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight but has caused what appeared to be only minor disruptions to the electric power grid, communications and satellite positioning systems.
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Edibles, armchairs and adapters: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis edibles and vehicle components.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
Mother's Day movies that pull at ALL the heartstrings
This Mother's Day Weekend, take a look at some of the most emotional movies inspired by moms.
Potentially toxic chemicals hide in our drinking water and countless household objects, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Atlanta Hawks win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, secure No. 1 overall pick
The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery on Sunday, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.
London
'It would be life changing': Poplar Hill Lions Club fundraising for wheelchair-accessible swing
Olivia McIntosh loves to swing. Unfortunately, in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy (CP) and a global delay, the 17-year old from Ilderton, Ont. needs at least two people to help lift her and get her seated.
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights outscore Generals 17-2 overall to take 2-0 series lead heading to Oshawa
It’s been an offensive clinic by the London Knights through the first two games of the OHL Championship Series. A 9-1 win over the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens followed up an impressive 8-1 win Thursday as London has taken a 2-0 series lead.
Windsor
Teachers among those charged in underage prostitution investigation
Days after four people were charged in an underage prostitution investigation, it's been learned that two of the accused are reportedly employed by the University of Windsor and a high school in Essex.
-
'Here as long as it takes': UWindsor Liberation Zone continues
An organizer of the Liberation Zone on the campus of the University of Windsor said the demonstration, which entered its fourth day Sunday, has been rough with cold temperatures and rain, “But morale is high and people are still motivated to be out here.”
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
A portion of Essa Road closed this week for Construction
Due to construction, motorists in Barrie who rely on Essa Road for their daily commute must plan alternative routes over the next few days.
-
Aurora borealis shines over Simcoe Muskoka
An incredible sight, which experts say was the most powerful geomagnetic storm in 20 years, impacted earth and casted its ethereal glow over parts of Ontario.
-
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
37-year-old man dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Ottawa
2 taken to hospital after 2-car crash on Richmond Road
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
Montreal man facing charges following contraband drone drop at Millhaven: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 40-year-old man from Montreal is facing charges following a suspected drone drop of unauthorized items at the Millhaven Institution.
Toronto
-
Toronto police release suspect photos in PATH assault investigation
Toronto police are looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted two people in Toronto’s PATH walkway system in separate incidents last week.
-
Montreal
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
-
UQAM students join McGill and set up second pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A student group at UQAM announced on Sunday that a second pro-Palistinian encampment is being erected in Montreal.
Dead body found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious death in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a man's body was discovered on Sunday morning.
Atlantic
Firefighters respond to major fire at business in Bathurst, N.B.
Firefighters are responding to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
-
Fredericton Marathon sees high participation, world record 'joggling' attempt
They were told it would likely take another year to recover from the pandemic that saw many marathon events cancelled, but Fredericton Marathon organizers say this year’s participation is up 25 per cent over last year – bringing them back to pre-pandemic numbers.
-
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
Winnipeg
Manitoba battling two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas, evacuation orders in effect
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
-
Homicide investigation closes stretch of Portage Avenue
Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Portage Avenue on Sunday morning because of a homicide investigation.
Parts of Manitoba under “high risk” air quality alerts
If you’re planning on going outside Sunday – take heed.
Calgary
Sunday morning collision between vehicle and cyclist sends 1 to hospital
A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning as soccer games cancelled
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary Sunday morning.
U.S. delivers some of its strongest public criticism of Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday delivered some of the Biden administration’s strongest public criticism yet of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.
Edmonton
Residents urged to stay away or stay ready as wildfire burns out of control in Grande Prairie county
Parts of the County of Grande Prairie remain under evacuation orders and alerts as the Teepee Creek wildfire remained out of control Sunday.
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray more than triples overnight, several evacuation alerts remain in place
The fire burning near Fort McMurray grew from 25 hectares to 5,500 hectares over the weekend.
Edmonton to see smoky skies, poor air quality into Monday night
Edmontonians saw some slight improvement in the smoky skies Sunday, but should expect the haze to hang around at least one more day.
Vancouver
'Increased fire activity' expected for Fort Nelson, B.C., blaze
A wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that forced thousands to flee their homes grew almost 800 hectares overnight Saturday, according to officials.
-
0pening of Kitsilano Pool delayed due to 'unforeseen' repairs
When the city's outdoor pools reopen for the summer on the May long weekend, Kitsilano Pool will remain shuttered.
-
Man killed in New Westminster crash: police
A crash in New Westminster Saturday left one man dead, according to authorities.