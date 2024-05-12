New scam targeting GrandBridge Energy customers
GrandBridge Energy is warning its customers about a new scam.
The company, which covers Cambridge, North Dumfries, Brant and Brantford, says the scheme involves calls about overdue payments, deposits and smart meter fees.
GrandBridge also explained the scammers have copied the company’s telephone recording. That means customers may mistakenly believe the calls are legitimate.
They are then asked to share their personal and account details.
GrandBridge says they already have the necessary details on file and they won’t ask customers to share them again.
The scam also directs customers to call a 1-800 number.
GrandBridge says customers should only call the number on their utility bill or on the company website.
They also also shared the following reminders:
- GrandBridge Energy does not contact customers after regular business hours or on the weekend regarding the status of an account.
- GrandBridge Energy will never threaten immediate disconnection for non-payment or direct customers to make payments at local convenience stores or use gift cards.
- GrandBridge Energy will not ask you for your account or credit card numbers.
- The utility does not offer services or rebates at the customer's door.
- Do not provide callers or people who come to your door with any personal information, a copy of your GrandBridge Energy bill or details about your account.
- Collect as much information as possible about the suspicious individual, including phone numbers.
- Do not let strangers in your home who claim to need to inspect equipment or assess energy/water efficiency rebates.
- If you feel threatened in any way, contact your local police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported
A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight but has caused what appeared to be only minor disruptions to the electric power grid, communications and satellite positioning systems.
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Edibles, armchairs and adapters: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis edibles and vehicle components.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
Mother's Day movies that pull at ALL the heartstrings
This Mother's Day Weekend, take a look at some of the most emotional movies inspired by moms.
Potentially toxic chemicals hide in our drinking water and countless household objects, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Atlanta Hawks win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, secure No. 1 overall pick
The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery on Sunday, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.