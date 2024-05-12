KITCHENER
    • New scam targeting GrandBridge Energy customers

    Be aware of scammers threatening to disconnect your electricity. (Source: Tero Vesalainen/iStock / Getty Images Plus) Be aware of scammers threatening to disconnect your electricity. (Source: Tero Vesalainen/iStock / Getty Images Plus)
    GrandBridge Energy is warning its customers about a new scam.

    The company, which covers Cambridge, North Dumfries, Brant and Brantford, says the scheme involves calls about overdue payments, deposits and smart meter fees.

    GrandBridge also explained the scammers have copied the company’s telephone recording. That means customers may mistakenly believe the calls are legitimate.

    They are then asked to share their personal and account details.

    GrandBridge says they already have the necessary details on file and they won’t ask customers to share them again.

    The scam also directs customers to call a 1-800 number.

    GrandBridge says customers should only call the number on their utility bill or on the company website.

    They also also shared the following reminders:

    • GrandBridge Energy does not contact customers after regular business hours or on the weekend regarding the status of an account.
    • GrandBridge Energy will never threaten immediate disconnection for non-payment or direct customers to make payments at local convenience stores or use gift cards.
    • GrandBridge Energy will not ask you for your account or credit card numbers.
    • The utility does not offer services or rebates at the customer's door.
    • Do not provide callers or people who come to your door with any personal information, a copy of your GrandBridge Energy bill or details about your account.
    • Collect as much information as possible about the suspicious individual, including phone numbers.
    • Do not let strangers in your home who claim to need to inspect equipment or assess energy/water efficiency rebates.
    • If you feel threatened in any way, contact your local police.

