New scam targeting GrandBridge Energy customers

GrandBridge Energy is warning its customers about a new scam.

The company, which covers Cambridge, North Dumfries, Brant and Brantford, says the scheme involves calls about overdue payments, deposits and smart meter fees.

GrandBridge also explained the scammers have copied the company’s telephone recording. That means customers may mistakenly believe the calls are legitimate.

They are then asked to share their personal and account details.

GrandBridge says they already have the necessary details on file and they won’t ask customers to share them again.

The scam also directs customers to call a 1-800 number.

GrandBridge says customers should only call the number on their utility bill or on the company website.

They also also shared the following reminders: