Fatal crash investigation in Ohsweken

Six Nations Police are investigating a fatal crash in Ohsweken.

Emergency responders were called to Third Line Road, between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarora Road, for a single-vehicle collision just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver, only identified as a 40-year-old from Six Nations of the Grand River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to call police at 519-445-2811 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.