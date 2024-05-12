KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fatal crash investigation in Ohsweken

    Smashed car mirror on roadway
    Six Nations Police are investigating a fatal crash in Ohsweken.

    Emergency responders were called to Third Line Road, between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarora Road, for a single-vehicle collision just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

    Police said the driver, only identified as a 40-year-old from Six Nations of the Grand River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to call police at 519-445-2811 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

