Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.

On Saturday, gunshots were heard in the Century Hill Drive and Country Hill Drive neighbourhood around 12:50 p.m.

While no injuries were reported, there was damage to a nearby building.

Police say, at this point, there’s “nothing to indicate it was targeted.”

They have released the description of a person they believe may have information on the shooting.

Police say he’s Hispanic, six-feet-tall, 200 lbs, and was wearing grey sweat pants and a red and blue jacket.

The investigation continues and officers may be canvasing the area for any possible witnesses or video of the incident.