KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood

    The intersection of Country Hill and Century Hill Drive in Kitchener on May 12, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Country Hill and Century Hill Drive in Kitchener on May 12, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.

    On Saturday, gunshots were heard in the Century Hill Drive and Country Hill Drive neighbourhood around 12:50 p.m.

    While no injuries were reported, there was damage to a nearby building.

    Police say, at this point, there’s “nothing to indicate it was targeted.”

    They have released the description of a person they believe may have information on the shooting.

    Police say he’s Hispanic, six-feet-tall, 200 lbs, and was wearing grey sweat pants and a red and blue jacket.

    The investigation continues and officers may be canvasing the area for any possible witnesses or video of the incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News