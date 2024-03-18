Study finds University of Guelph’s operated housing meets student residence demand

The University of Guelph has completed its Housing Demand Study, and based on the results, the university says they are able to maintain its current residence accommodations. This includes accommodating all first-year student requests and providing guaranteed spaces for international and domestic out-of-province students.

The university expects to expand residence spaces for the majority of international students beginning their studies in fall 2024.

“This expansion recognizes the importance of providing enhanced wraparound supports to international students,” the press release read.

The study was conducted by the SCION Group, one of North America’s leading operators of student housing. The Housing Demand Study included an evaluation of available student housing on and around campus as well as consultation with domestic and international students to better understand future housing needs.

The study represents the culmination of the first phase of the university’s Student Housing Strategy which was launched in 2022 in recognition of the shortage of affordable housing in cities across Canada.

ACCOMMODATING FIRST YEAR AND INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

U of G offers on campus housing to 20 per cent of the total student population, nearly double the average offering of Canadian universities and nearly six times that of Canadian colleges.

The study found the university can continue to accommodate all first-year requests while also expanding offers for international students to live in residence. This includes international undergraduate and master students while PhD students will be accommodated for their first year of studies.

HOUSING FOR UPPER-YEAR STUDENTS

Nearly 2,200 undergraduate and 500 graduate students were surveyed about their housing needs. The survey found that student demand of on-campus housing drops after first year. When accessing housing in the community, students listed affordability followed by proximity to campus as the two most important factors.

For students with dependents, the study showed the university’s current family housing facilities are affordable, but the facilities will require renovations and system replacements within the next decade.

‘FIND OPPORTUNITIRES TO ENSURE FUTURE BUILDS’

Assessments of existing and planned purpose-built student housing in Guelph showed current housing facilities are limited to a few locations and are mostly at the higher end of the price range, which does not meet student needs.

The median cost per person ranges from $901 for a room in a three-bedroom house to $2,139 for a one-bedroom apartment.

The university says there are properties going through the permit approval process that could add nearly 2,500 student beds in the next few years, but the study indicates the builds should meet student needs in terms of affordability.

“We will continue to focus on collaborations with our municipal and community partners to support the expansion of housing in the city for upper-year students and to find opportunities to ensure future builds will meet students’ needs,” said Ed Townsley, associate vice-president of Ancillary Services.

In terms of replacing or expanding student housing on campus and university-owned lands, U of G says they will be considering the Housing Demand Study along with the Real Estate Strategy and Campus Mater Plan to guide future decisions.