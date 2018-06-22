

CTV Kitchener





Students at the School of Rock Kitchener-Waterloo performed a classic rock song over a live stream to mark International Make Music Day.

The band played David Bowie’s classic hit “Rebel, Rebel” and live-streamed the performance through Facebook, alongside over a hundred others from around the world.

It was in honour of International Make Music Day, a day celebrating amateur and professional musicians and music of all genres.

The free concert was held on Thursday on the front lawn of the school’s Kitchener location.

Organizers say the show gives their students a chance to perform in front of a live audience.

School of Rock KW is a music school for aspiring musicians who are passionate about rock n’ roll.