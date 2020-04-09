KITCHENER -- Publicly-funded schools may be closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean class is cancelled.

The first week of virtual teaching is wrapping up, as millions of students across the province took their learning online.

It’s been a learning curve for everyone involved, as students, parents, teachers, and principals navigate a new way of learning during this pandemic.

The province rolled out its distance learning on Monday, guiding teachers to upload lessons and assignments online for students.

One principal at a Guelph school says it’s been a different and strange way to communicate and teach students, but overall it’s been a good first week.

“For everybody this is a strange time and we’re trying to figure out what it is,” says Hanna Morris, principal at Priory Park Public School. “But I know that I felt comfort from hearing, at least through type, children’s voice and what they’re saying and it’s been really good for us that way.”

Morris adds that it’s amazing how quickly students and teachers have adapted to the new program.

“It is new and strange and I’m not sure what it will look like, but we’re just happy to be connecting back with kids again,” she says.

For students who don’t have technology at home, the Upper Grand District School Board says they are in the process of delivering chrome books to them to ensure all students continue to learn and grow online.