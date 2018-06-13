

CTV Kitchener





Elementary school students at two schools in Waterloo are facing off in a friendly competition during Ramadan.

Vista Hills and Laurelwood Public Schools are participating in the ‘Give 30’ campaign to help fight hunger in the region.

Ramadan, observed by Muslims around the world, is a month of fasting, praying and giving.

During the competition, students are encouraged to contribute food donations or simply give the money they would have spent on lunch, snacks or coffee to the campaign.

The students have also decided to make the giving campaign more competitive.

The school that collects the least amount of donations has to wear the winning school’s spirit wear.

Food donations and proceeds are being given to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Ramadan ends on Thursday.