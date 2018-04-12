

CTV Kitchener





A 15-year-old student is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Kitchener school.

Waterloo Regional Police say a message warning of a shooting was found in a washroom at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute on Monday.

The student is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats.

Police say they are still investigating other recent threats of violence at public high schools in Waterloo Region.