Featured
Student arrested over threat against KCI
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 10:30AM EDT
A 15-year-old student is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Kitchener school.
Waterloo Regional Police say a message warning of a shooting was found in a washroom at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute on Monday.
The student is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats.
Police say they are still investigating other recent threats of violence at public high schools in Waterloo Region.