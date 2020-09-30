KITCHENER -- As COVID-19 cases climb, so does stress, anxiety and information fatigue.

“We’ve seen a really steady increase in our calls - probably about one-third higher than they were prior to the pandemic. In mental health and addictions care, we're still really in first wave,” said Helen Fishburn, Executive Director, with the Canadian Mental Health Association for Waterloo-Wellington.

According to new data from Angus Reid, 58 per cent of Canadians would rate their mental health as "good" and 15 per cent would say "great." But, with the return of more stringent restrictions, climbing case numbers and the cooler weather, there is a concern about the additional strain on people's mental health and well-being.

“We know that seasonal affective disorder affects a lot of people regardless of whether we're in a pandemic or not, so certainly this is the time where again we need to really practice our self-care,” said Fishburn.

Although some mental health facilities have resumed in-person treatment, virtual and phone options remain popular.

“Either way coming through that door, virtually, by phone will give you the information you need to move forward and rest assured that you can get what you need for your child,” said Jennifer Jackson, Program Manager at Front Door, a division of Lutherwood.

Taking what we learned from the first wave, both the Canadian Mental Health Association and Front Door say reaching out right away and finding the right care to fit your needs is key

If you or someone is in crisis, you can access the Canadian Mental Health Association 24-hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-456-4566 or visit www.crisisservicescanada.ca.