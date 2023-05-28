Stratford teen hosts annual bowling fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House

Jake Sippel, 15, of Stratford hosts an annual bowling fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) (May 28, 2023) Jake Sippel, 15, of Stratford hosts an annual bowling fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) (May 28, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver