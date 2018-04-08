

CTV Kitchener





Fear not, Stratford: The swans will be on parade.

The City of Stratford says the annual Swan Parade will go ahead Sunday afternoon as scheduled. There had been concern that the parade would have to be cancelled due to ice on the Avon River.

The decision to go ahead with the parade came down to the wire, with city officials making the call Sunday morning after determining that the ice had melted and the river once again contained open water.

Family-friendly activities began at 10 a.m. The parade itself was scheduled for the afternoon, with Stratford Festival actor Daren A. Herbert leading families on a march at 1 p.m., followed by the swans parading at 2 p.m.