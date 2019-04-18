

CTV Kitchener





The City of Stratford is still dealing with the aftermath of a cyber-attack that hit the city earlier this week.

Officials announced they were dealing with it Monday: the city was hit with a ransomware attack the night before.

The attack brought down a number of city services, including email systems and online forums.

The former, along with the city’s information network, is still unavailable.

City authorities say they don’t believe any of the public’s personal information has been accessed. Phone service and emergency services were all operational.

According to a city update, staff is processing routine transactions manually where they can.

As a result of the attack, the City Council and Committee meetings scheduled for Tuesday have been pushed back to April 29.

The Stratford Police Service has undertaken a criminal investigation into the attack, calling in the OPP’s specialized forensic investigative team.

Stratford police are looking for any tips from the public on this case.

With files from CTV London’s Scott Miller.