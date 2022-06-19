Stratford's Car Show returns for Father's Day

An event returned to Stratford Sunday that was sure to please car-loving dads.

Stratford's Car Show came back to the city for the first time in three years, with hundreds of vehicles filling the parking lot of Lower Queens Park.

Some car owners came as far as Toronto, Owen Sound, Niagara Falls, and London.

The event has been running for over 10 years, with the Kinsmen hosting it for five.

"It seems to make sense [to have it on Father's Day] because mostly its fathers that own these vehicles," said Doug Young, the chair of the event. "It's a day out for them with their families."

Organizers estimate there were around 300 vehicles of all makes, models, and vintages on display.