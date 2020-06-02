KITCHENER -- Canada Post has closed its main Stratford location after one of the workers started experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

They say the employee last worked at the Waterloo Street South post office on May 29.

Huron Perth Public Health has advised the worker to get tested and all other employees have been told to self-quarantine.

The post office is now temporarily closed while it undergoes a deep cleaning.

Canada Post says customers can still visit their other locations at 34 Wellington Street and 511 Huron Street.