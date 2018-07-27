Featured
Stratford Police make an arrest, seize gun
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:03PM EDT
Stratford Police say they’ve seized a modified handgun during the arrest of a man Friday.
Police say around 12:30 a.m. 27-year-old Jesse Nicholls was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
They say he was searched and found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the bag he was carrying.
Nicholls was charged with several weapon and drug offences.
He has been held for a bail hearing.