Stratford Police say they’ve seized a modified handgun during the arrest of a man Friday.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. 27-year-old Jesse Nicholls was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

They say he was searched and found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the bag he was carrying.

Nicholls was charged with several weapon and drug offences.

He has been held for a bail hearing.