Stratford police investigating 'serious incident'

People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.

Stratford Police Service confirmed officers were in the area Tuesday morning for a serious incident, but did not provide more details about the investigation.

Yellow police tape could be seen blocking the entrance of a home just before 9:30 a.m.

They said there will be an increased police presence for the rest of the day.

They add “there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident.”

This is a developing story.