    • Stratford police investigating 'serious incident'

    Stratford Police Service vehicles and officers are seen outside a home on Oct. 15, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News) Stratford Police Service vehicles and officers are seen outside a home on Oct. 15, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
    People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.

    Stratford Police Service confirmed officers were in the area Tuesday morning for a serious incident, but did not provide more details about the investigation.

    Yellow police tape could be seen blocking the entrance of a home just before 9:30 a.m.

    They said there will be an increased police presence for the rest of the day.

    They add “there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident.”

    This is a developing story.

