Stratford pharmacist covers parking costs for patients at COVID clinic

They say not all heroes wear capes, but some validate parking.

The Huron Perth Health Alliance (HPHA) is thanking a Stratford pharmacist who covered the parking fees of patients coming to the COVID-19 assessment clinic as it closes its doors after serving the public for the last several months.

It's the last week for the assessment centre, and staff are taking the time to thank a local pharmacist for stepping up in a big way.

“We are very, very grateful for his generosity,” Lori Merner, director of patient care with HPHA said.

For the past seven months, Emad Salama has been covering the cost of parking for all patients at the COVID assessment clinic.

"I wanted to do whatever I could to ensure we can have that service delivered in the viable way here, and for me, that meant I could help with covering the cost of the parking,” said Salama, who owns PrinceRx Stratford Pharmacy

He said he wanted to make sure the clinic was accessible for anyone who needed it and to remove one stressful part of the experience.

“Sometimes parking is the biggest issue why people might not want to come here, so solving that issue for them they really do appreciate it,” he said.

Adding: “It does put them at ease, and it allows them to focus on what they should be focusing on.”

In total, the clinic saw over 1500 visitors since it moved to its current location in September.

At $4 per patient, Salama helped patients save well over five thousand dollars.

“People love it, they really appreciate it,” he said.

As the COVID-19 clinic winds down, staff are also sending their love.

“We didn’t ask him. He came forward. He just stepped up to the plate and offered out of the goodness of his heart,” said Merner.

Salama, whose pharmacy is celebrating its first year in business, said the credit belongs to the doctors and nurses.

“I appreciate their effort, and it was a pleasure working with them. I saw the benefit to the community,” Salama said.