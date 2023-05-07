Stratford museum hosts Indigenous Art and Craft Market

More than 50 vendors were on hand for an Indigenous Art and Craft Market at the Stratford Perth Museum Saturday.

Museum manager of education and programs Megan Patterson says the goal of the market was to bring cultures together in peace and celebration while also exchanging knowledge.

“I have fortunately been raised with some great mentors and teachers and elders. They have all taught me to try and bring our communities together,” Patterson said.

“The objective of this was to act in truth and reconciliation for local Indigenous nations, but also for the other cultures and sub communities that exist here.”

Organizers say reception was very positive with a lot of happy shoppers. The event, held the day after Red Dress Day, was also a learning opportunity for some.

“It’s bringing more attention and awareness to people that don’t fully understand, they’re actually asking questions and getting more knowledge through us, the Indigenous community,” said network facilitator Chris Laroque.

Saturday’s event was the second Indigenous Art and Craft Market held at the museum. Another, which Laroque says will have even more vendors, is planned for September.