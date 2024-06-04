Stratford homeowner seeks return of stolen ashes

Thieves broke into a Stratford home and stole a large amount of silverware, dishes and jewelry.

But something even more meaningful was taken in the process.

Police say the ashes of the victim’s husband and brother-in-law, as well as the ashes of two beloved pets, also went missing.

The ashes were all in separate containers.

“The first set of ashes were inside a corrugated box that came from the crematorium,” police said in a media release. “This box was inside a burgundy cloth bag from Young Funeral Home, with gold rope ties securing it closed. The second set of ashes are from a funeral home in Michigan. These ashes were inside a plastic container, which was stored in a white L. L. Bean canvass bag.”

Two smaller containers held the remains of two pets with documentation from funeral homes identifying the contents.

Police said the theft happened sometime between May 15 and May 22 at a home on Ontario Street and, so far, they have no suspects.

However, they do hope those responsible will do the right thing and return the ashes.

“Due to the significant emotional impact that a theft of this nature can have on the victim, family and friends of the deceased, the Stratford Police Service is sending an appeal to the person(s) responsible to place the ashes outside of Young Funeral Home, located at 430 Huron Street, Stratford, or taken to the Stratford Police Service at 17 George Street West, Stratford, to allow for the ashes to be reunited with their loved ones.”