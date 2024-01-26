KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stratford business owner charged with fraud

    Kevin Larson in an undated photo from social media. Kevin Larson in an undated photo from social media.
    Share

    Stratford police have charged a local business owner with fraud.

    In a media release, they said multiple people contacted police in February 2023 about their investments with Kevin Larson.

    He turned himself in at police headquarters on Wednesday.

    Larson is charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000, nine counts of uttering forged documents and one count of false pretenses.

    Anyone concerned about their dealings with Larson are advised to contact Stratford police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News