Stratford business owner charged with fraud

Stratford police have charged a local business owner with fraud.

In a media release, they said multiple people contacted police in February 2023 about their investments with Kevin Larson.

He turned himself in at police headquarters on Wednesday.

Larson is charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000, nine counts of uttering forged documents and one count of false pretenses.

Anyone concerned about their dealings with Larson are advised to contact Stratford police.