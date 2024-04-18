KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stolen bikes and sports equipment found in storage lockers

    A bicycle wheel appears in this stock photo. (Jean van der Meulen/Pexels) A bicycle wheel appears in this stock photo. (Jean van der Meulen/Pexels)
    Share

    A Guelph woman is facing several charges after police recovered a large amount of stolen property from two storage units and her vehicle.

    In late March, a search warrant was done at a storage unit in the city’s south end.

    Police found power tools, which had been reported stolen three weeks before during a break-in at a home under renovation.

    In the evening of March 27, an attempted break-in was reported at a property on Stone Road East.

    A woman allegedly drove a male to that location for the break-in.

    She was arrested around noon Wednesday while sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup at an address on York Road.

    A search of the pickup found a large amount of suspected stolen property including bicycles, tools, electronics and identity documents.

    Police also seized around $1,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale and $3,500 in cash.

    Later that day, police searched a storage unit in Fergus and recovered bicycles, sports equipment, tools, electronics and copper wire.

    A 26-year-old Guelph woman is facing several charges including break and enter, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

    She is being held for a bail hearing Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News