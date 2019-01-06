

CTV Kitchener





We’re well into winter but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s also the start of the ice fishing season.

The weather along the Grand River watershed has been unpredictable, with temperatures dropping to below zero and then a few days later, rising above the freezing mark.

That has also resulted in periods of both snow and rain.

And it seems like it’s a trend that will continue into the second week of January.

Environment Canada says the temperature will drop to about -12C Sunday night with some light snow.

On Monday that snow will turn to rain and the temperature will rise, to a high of 4C on Tuesday.

Then again, the weather will turn cooler as we head into the weekend.

As a result, the Grand River Conservation Authority is asking anglers to stay off of Belwood Lake, Pinehurst Lake and Shade’s Mills Conservation Area until the ice is more stable.