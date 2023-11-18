Still no sign of Lola: Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman

An 88-year-old woman from Tillsonburg has now been missing for 10 days.

Search teams have been actively looking for Lola since she disappeared on Nov. 8.

On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police released new details about what she was carrying in the hopes that it could result in new tips.

Lola left her home on Huntley Avenue at 8:20 a.m. She was last seen around 11 a.m. on surveillance video, walking in the area of Canary and Martin Street.

She hasn’t been seen since.

Lola is described as Black, around 5’1”, 145 lbs., with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes.

Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, a green puffer-style Calvin Klein coat with fur trim on the hood, blue jeans, and black Puma running shoes with a zipper on them. Lola was carrying a black satchel-style Coach purse and Coach handbag, as well as bright purple and pink Under Armour sandals and leopard-print scarf.

Lola as seen on video surveillance on Nov. 8. (Provided by OPP)

OPP also want the public to know Lola has a connection to the Mississauga and Toronto areas.

Police have been searching by foot, with canine units, ATVs, drones and helicoptors.

They’re asking residents, if they haven’t already, to check their outbuildings, sheds, vehicles, trailers, cabins and boats for signs of Lola.

Business owners are also asked to review their security video.

Lola as seen on video surveillance on Nov. 8. (Provided by OPP)