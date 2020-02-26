KITCHENER -- After a brief taste of spring, Waterloo Region has seen a substantial snowfall, and the worst is yet to come.

About 5 cm was forecasted to fall on Wednesday morning, with an additional 10 to 15 cm expected between Wednesday evening and Thursday.

The snowfall has led each of the tri-cities to declare a snow event, meaning that residents of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo won't be able to park on the street overnight.

The snow event will last until 12 a.m. on Friday, with the possibility of an extension if needed. Cars parked on the street during the event could be ticketed or towed.

Meanwhile, areas as close as Guelph and Wellington County have been placed under snowfall warnings.

Environment Canada says that people in Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest, Arthur and the surrounding areas should take precautions in preparation for snow.

This low pressure system originated in Texas and is very large in nature. The bulk of the forecasted snowfall is system snow.

On Thursday, the region will see the remnants of the system mixed with some higher winds and enhanced lake effect snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, warning of significant snow and "snow squalls Thursday through Saturday."

Winds could reach gusts up to 60 km/hr.

The roller-coaster of a season isn't levelling off with the snow, though: by the beginning of next week, the forecast shows temperatures above zero and rain.

Windsor and the surrounding area could even see double-digit highs.